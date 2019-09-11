CLOSE
LeBron James Faces Backlash Trying To Trademark ‘Taco Tuesday’

Does “Taco Tuesday” belong to the King or nah?

Day 67: Y’all thought I was gone !!!!

That is what a Mexican restaurant in Illinois is trying to say after news broke out that LeBron James filed to trademark the phrase.

For some time now we expect to see James and his celebrate Taco Tuesday on social media. We love it! So much that Lil Jon made a song all about Taco Tuesday.

 

However, a restaurant named Taco Tuesday Inc is not laughing. They have filed a letter of protest stating they won’t be able to keep their name if James is awarded the trademark. The company has been in business since 2016 and has been featured on television for “Chicago’s Best.”

An attorney for the restaurant states, “The quality of being a person who enjoys eating tacos (and posting to social media about one’s experience in eating tacos deemed delicious) does not give rise to a cognizable claim to trademark ownership.”

Shade. James trademark application is still under review.

[caption id="attachment_812669" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty[/caption] The new season hasn’t even begun yet, but LeBron James already has one assist to his new teammate Anthony Davis logged in. ESPN sources plus a tweet from King James confirmed that he has given the no.23 to Davis and will return to the No.6. https://twitter.com/KingJames/status/1144426801667571712 It’s looking real spooky for the rest of the league. Last time James rocked the no.6, he was in rare form winning multiple NBA chips with the Miami Heat and a gold medal top it all off. When he returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers, LBJ opted to go back to no.23 taking it with him when he took his act to the Los Angeles Lakers. That’s not where the nostalgia ends, James also hinted at the return of his iconic pre-game ritual the chalk toss and even the headband. It would seem the magical restoration of Bron’s hairline has him feeling like the vintage form of himself is back. https://twitter.com/KingJames/status/1144270029296295937 Now make no mistake, he hasn’t fallen off, don’t let last season’s injury give you that impression. With his Lakers squad coming together with the addition of fellow superstar Anthony Davis — who by the way waived his 4 million trade kicker — giving his new team the ability to sign another max player. https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1144309088827912192 It looks like LaVar Ball will be eating a good piece of humble pie sooner than later. The patriarch of the Ball family ridiculously claimed that the Lakers would never win a championship after they traded his son Lonzo to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the deal to bring Davis to La La Land. As you can imagine, #NBATwitter is pretty excited at the notion of “South Beach” Bron returning and putting the rest of the league on notice. You can see all the reactions in the gallery below. — Photo: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

LeBron James Faces Backlash Trying To Trademark ‘Taco Tuesday’ was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

