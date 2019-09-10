CLOSE
Tekashi69 Set To Testify Against Former Gang Affiliates

Tekashi69

Tekashi69, who has been in prison since last November of 2018 on Racketeering charges, has been more than cooperative when it comes to testifying against a couple of his former affiliates.

Anthoney “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuje” Mack are both being accused of kidnapping and robbing Tekashi BUT THE GAG IS both men claim that the whole abduction and robbery was a publicity stunt to help Tekashi with his album Promotion.

