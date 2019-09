Kylie Jenner showed off a naked picture on Instagram Tuesday morning.

She is cuddled up with her man Travis Scott in a garden.

The photo is a tease for her upcoming Playboy magazine spread.

She tagged the post, “When Houston meets LA. @Playboy #ComingSoon.

Kylie Jenner Announces Nude Shoot For Playboy. Travis Scott Is There Too was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted 22 hours ago

