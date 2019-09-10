Bobby Brown Kicked Off Flight For An Alleged Intoxicated Altercation

Poor Bobby Brown…it looks like he is still battling his demons with addiction and recently was kicked off a flight due to alleged public intoxication.

via TMZ

Bobby Brown was removed from a flight and the incident ended with everyone having to deboard while cops sorted out the mess … causing Bobby to miss his flight.

Sources onboard the jet — which was scheduled to leave LAX for Boston Monday morning — tell us … Brown was sitting in first class when he was involved in some sort of altercation before the plane took off.

We’re told the incident led to the airline ordering everyone off the plane. Brown was held at the entrance door while everyone else got off, and cops were called to the gate to speak with him.

