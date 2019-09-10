CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home9 O'Clock News

VIDEO: Blake Griffin ROASTS Caitlyn Jenner “Thanks For Giving Your Daughters Daddy Issues!”

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14

Source: Rick Diamond / Getty

Blake Griffin held nothing back during his roast of Caitlyn Jenner on Comedy Central and it was hilarious!

via: TMZ

 

 

“On behalf of the entire NBA and half of the rappers on the Billboard charts, I want to thank you for giving your daughters their daddy issues!”
That’s NBA superstar Blake Griffin giving it to Caitlyn Jenner at the Comedy Central “Roast of Alec Baldwin” — proving absolutely nothing is off limits … and it’s all hilarious!

Blake and Caitlyn were on the dais for the show (which airs Sept. 15) — and it’s customary for roasters to go after each other in addition to burning the guest of honor.

VIDEO: Blake Griffin ROASTS Caitlyn Jenner “Thanks For Giving Your Daughters Daddy Issues!” was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
Bobby Brown Kicked Off Flight For An Alleged…
 2 hours ago
09.10.19
Teairra Mari Pleaded Guilty In NY DWI Case,…
 8 hours ago
09.10.19
Lil Baby & Future “Out The Mud,” Dom…
 21 hours ago
09.10.19
Queen Latifah and 50 Cent Weigh In On…
 22 hours ago
09.10.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close