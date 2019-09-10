Cincinnati: A Vigil Held For The Teen That Lost His Life In Avondale

There was a vigil held in North Avondale for the teen that lost his life.

Friends and family gathered Monday night in North Avondale to honor the memory of a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed Sunday afternoon.

Kesean Banks was shot around 3 p.m. at the Crescent Court Apartments on Reading Road. He died at the scene.

Another boy was also wounded. He’s expected to survive. (WKRC)

