Lil Nas X posted a series of photos of him and SZA on his Instagram page

SZA is wearing a black robe that is open showing her wearing a strapless black bra and jeans.

Lil Nas X is also wearing a black robe with no shirt on.

The photo is taken in front of a mirror and there are a lot of items on the table that fans were trying to use to put the story together.

It looks like they could be in makeup. Possible music video?

It is Fashion Week in New York, could they be walking or performing for Fashion Week?

It did lead fans to wonder if the two were working on music together.

What’s Going On Between Lil Nas X and SZA? was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted September 9, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: