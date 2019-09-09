Chris Brown has another lawsuit, this one from a former backup dancer.

A dancer is alleging she sustained eye injuries on a music video shoot in 2017.

She is alleging that fake blood used on a video shoot caused her to sustain eye injuries.

The suit alleges that a makeup artist, carelessly and negligently poured fake liquid blood on the dancer without eye protection after assuring her that the substance was safe.

She is seeking $25,000 in loss wages including past and present and damages from Chris Brown and his production team.

The suit also claims that nobody provided her with assistance during her recovery.

Chris Brown Is Being Sued by His Former Backup Dancer was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted September 9, 2019

