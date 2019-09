This past Saturday at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Whittier, CA; the OG himself got a new slab. Former NWA Rapper has received a new tombstone amid 55th Birthday.Among those that came to the unveiling were his kids, friends, family and die-hard fans. The new tombstone includes his correct date of birth, with the right year 1964, not 1963 as his old tombstone indicated for years since he was buried in 1995.