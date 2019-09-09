Fade Served: McDonald’s Employee Choked & 2-Pieced A Customer Mad About Cold Fries

The customer admitted he had an attitude when he told the workers he wasn’t happy, but can’t explain the violence.

“If I could make sense of it I’d tell you, but I don’t have a clue,” he said. “The customer is always right, even if he’s wrong.”

Eyewitness News went to that McDonald’s and found the employee still working there as of Tuesday.

We asked the employee for his side, but he didn’t want to talk until he spoke with his employer first.

“I’d like to see that guy in jail,” the customer said.

The franchise owner provided a written statement to WWL-TV that said “the behavior seen in this video is not what I expect from my employees, we are conducting a thorough investigation of this incident.”

NOPD is investigating, but at this time, no charges have been filed.

In the video that’s spreading through social media as we speak, we see said customer getting choked up and rocked in the face before walking away.

