This violence must stop in Cincinnati. Too many of our young peopled are being killed. This time a 15-year-old teen does not get to see his future. Because his life was cut short.

Via: (WKRC)

Violence erupted once again in Avondale on Sunday, claiming the life of a 15-year-old. Police say Kesean Banks was pronounced dead at the scene after a shooting outside the Crescent Apartment building off Reading Road.

A second male victim was transported to UC Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. As of Sunday night, police are still trying to figure out what led up the shooting.

“We have to have help from people who know something. We have to have people put the guns down and stop killing each other. We are losing generations,” said Captain Maurice Robinson, Commander of the Cincinnati Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Section.

Cincinnati: More Violence In Avondale Teen Killed was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 14 hours ago

