Kanye West has been holding steady with his Sunday Service celebrations and over the weekend (Sep.8), Yeezy took the service to his hometown of Chicago. He returned back home with a site full of people who were honored to be celebrating Sunday with Kanye. Walking with a camera close behind, Yeezy tells the camera, “watch this. This is my city,” as he parted the sea of people.

Chicago is Kanye West’s city 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EwwnhshlnT — Def Jam Recordings (@defjam) September 8, 2019

Ye performed several hit records including one of his biggest songs in his catalog, Jesus Walks. He was also joined by fellow Chicago native Chance the Rapper who delivered an emotional rendition of Ultra Light Beam. Kanye reportedly got choked up as videos surfaced of Ye crying while watching Chano perform the song.

Oh, one of my favorite moments was seeing Kanye perform Jesus Walks in his hometown. Unforgettable.

Ye performing "Jesus Walks" in the CHI 🙌 pic.twitter.com/mAkEiL2vsC — Def Jam Recordings (@defjam) September 8, 2019

Kanye West’s “Sunday Service” Hits Chicago was originally published on www.92q.com

Written By: briancxvi Posted 20 hours ago

