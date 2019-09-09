Thank God for our Buckeyes who put on a show this weekend, All of the “Know it All’s” had our Buckeye’s on high alert saying that the Cincinnati Bearcats would give our Buckeye’s their toughest test of the season thus far some even saying that the Bucks would lose??!! How dare them! That’s why not only did the Buckeye’s handle business but they made the Bearcats look like a high school team beating them by more that 40!! AAAAnnnnnndddd it’s all down hill from here, Because none of the other B’s won even though the Bengals looked good they still lost , Cincy’s QB had a career day throwing for over 400 yards but the defense couldn’t hold the lead and the Seahawks took the lead in the 4th quarter and never looked back. AAAnnnnnnnndddd then the Browns who had all of the hype this preseason after they acquired one of the top receivers in the league this was the year everyone has the Browns going to the playoffs and some of the “Know it All’s” think that the Browns will make it to the Superbowl. Not after game one where the Browns turned the ball over 3x’s and had over 100 yards in penalties not to mention Cleveland’s defense , who was supposed to be one of the top defenses in the league…….well they looked like $hit and the Browns got beat by 30 at home on opening day making their opening day record in the last 16 years 1-15!! Crazy right , well let’s keep hope alive for next week #GoBucks #GoBrowns #GoBengals

Buckeyes / Browns / Bengals Weekend Wrap Up was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com