Well it looks like Rihanna fans will get a nice treat before heading into 2020.

According to multiple reports RiRi will be dropping a brand new album before the year ends.

Here is one of those reports.

Rihanna hasn’t dropped an official album since 2016’s Anti, which peaked at number 1 on the Billboard 200.

So, who’s ready from more music from Rihanna???

Rihanna Album Coming in December? was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Written By: Matty Willz Posted 8 hours ago

