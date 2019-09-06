CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home9 O'Clock News

Kendall Jenner Gets Attention From Two NBA Players

'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Kendall Jenner continued the family’s reputation for attracting the attention of NBA players.

Page Six reports that Jenner was in Malibu, California over Labor Day weekend and got the eye from an ex and someone who might be interested in her company.

A spy said Jenner was playing Cards Against Humanity with her ex-boyfriend and Detroit Pistons player Blake Griffin. Soon after, LA Lakers player Kyle Kuzma showed up at the gathering.

The source claims “both athletes were jockeying for attention.”

Jenner was dating Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons earlier this year.

Kendall Jenner Gets Attention From Two NBA Players was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
Queen Latifah and 50 Cent Weigh In On…
 19 hours ago
09.10.19
Kanye West’s “Sunday Service” Hits Chicago
 19 hours ago
09.10.19
Charity That Got $200K From NFL’s Inspire Change…
 22 hours ago
09.10.19
Stampede At Lil Weezyana Festival Leaves Several Injured
 22 hours ago
09.10.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close