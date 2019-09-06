Many of Nicki Minaj’s fans were shocked and hurt at the rapper’s retirement announcement. One fan took to social media to ask Nicki to elaborate on why she decided to call it quits.

“I’m still right here,” Nicki replied. “Still madly in love with you guys & you know that. In hindsight, this should’ve been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be. I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe,” Nicki responded along with a heart and prayer hands emojis.

According to TMZ, sources say that criticism has been too much for the “Megatron” rapper and reports of Minaj being pregnant are being denied.

Nicki Minaj Apologizes To Fans & Calls Retirement Announcement “Abrupt & Insensitive” was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted September 6, 2019

