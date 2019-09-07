Will Smith Links With Leonardo DiCaprio To Save The Amazon

(AllHipHop News) Will Smith and Leonardo Dicaprio’s companies are joining forces in a bid to help save the Amazon rainforest.

The world’s largest tropical rainforest has seen a significant increase in the number of wildfires this year, prompting leading conservationists and environmentalists to beg for action to help contain the natural environmental disaster.

And while stars including Camila Cabello and Ariana Grande have taken to social media to raise awareness among fans, the actors have taken things one step further with their new venture.

Leonardo’s Allbirds shoe brand has teamed up with Will‘s water brand Just Water, which he co-founded with son Jaden, to create a line of two limited edition sneakers.

The kicks – dubbed Walk on Water – will donate 100 percent of proceeds to the Amazon Forest Fund.

Both brands are committed to sustainable production and, in a statement announcing the project, Will shared: “There is only one Mother Earth, and it’s on us to protect her.

“The Brazilian Amazon, our largest carbon sink, has now been burning for a month. We source Just sugarcane caps from Brazil, so this hits especially close to home,” Will Smith. “Collaborating with businesses who are creating innovative, sustainable solutions are the key to our future, and it’s important that we support those brands who give back more than they take.”

The limited-edition sneakers retail for $95 – $ 115, and are available online now.

