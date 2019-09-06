Wendy Says Kevin is Not a Bad Guy!

Wendy Williams is talking more about her impending divorce and in a most recent interview, she said that her soon to be ex, Kevin Hunter is not a bad guy. Check out a snippet of what she had to say on The View.
Wendy went on to say that marriage counseling was not an option and she explained why she didn’t leave right away. Check out the video below:
She ended saying that Hunter will always be family. I must say, I respect the way she is handling this painful situation.
