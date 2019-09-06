CLOSE
Bahama’s: Ludacris & Tyler Perry are Stepping Up!

2014 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

The death toll in the now ravaged island of the Bahamas has risen to 30 and officials are expecting that count to go up. Some celebs have begun to kick in to help already.

Luda Day Parties

Source: Prince Williams / ATL Pics

Rapper Ludacris has donated $100k to the island, according to TheJasmineBrand.com. The money will come from his the funds he raised during his annual LudaDay Weekend in Atlanta.

Premiere Of Summit Entertainment's 'Alex Cross' - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Tyler Perry has promised to help rebuild the island and has already stepped up. According to ThePulseOfRadio.com, Perry is using his personal seaplane to deliver supplies like water, juice, sleeping bags, diapers, hygiene products, and necessities to the island of Abaco.

We definitely salute these two superstars and all of their efforts.

Bahama’s: Ludacris & Tyler Perry are Stepping Up! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

