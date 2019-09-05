Cincinnati: Man Arrested At Target Threatening Employees With Steak Knife

This story made me say What the Fasho. A man was arrested yesterday after threatening the employees with a steak knife.

Police responded to the Springdale Target for a report of a man armed with a knife Wednesday.

Target spokeswoman Danielle Schumann said the man threatened two employees with a steak knife. The store was evacuated and a SWAT team was called in.

