CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Man Arrested At Target Threatening Employees With Steak Knife

This story made me say What the Fasho. A man was arrested yesterday after threatening the employees with a steak knife.

Via: (WKRC)

Police responded to the Springdale Target for a report of a man armed with a knife Wednesday.

Target spokeswoman Danielle Schumann said the man threatened two employees with a steak knife. The store was evacuated and a SWAT team was called in.

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Cincinnati: Man Arrested At Target Threatening Employees With Steak Knife was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
Black Man Shot And Killed In St. Louis…
 9 hours ago
09.05.19
5 items
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: OG Makes Major Boss Moves…
 16 hours ago
09.05.19
Doing Too Much: 50 Cent Apologizes To Moneybagg…
 21 hours ago
09.05.19
No Surprise: Lonzo Ball Admits His ZO2 Sneakers…
 21 hours ago
09.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close