An American woman is in custody in the Philippines after she allegedly tried to fly out of the country with a six-day-old baby in her carry-on luggage.

According to NBC News, Jennifer Erin Talbot, was attempting to board a US bound Delta flight to Detroit when the discovery was made. She was ultimately bound for Columbus, Ohio. Immigration officials say Talbot appeared to be traveling alone out of Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila and only presented her own passport. When staff inspected her over-sized carry-on suitcase, they found the infant inside.

“We worked in coordination with US-based airline who helped us apprehend the passenger at the boarding gate,” said Marlon Toledo of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) .

The woman claimed to be the child’s aunt, but did not have any evidence that they were related and could not provide documents for the infant.

“She would not have a baby in a hand-carry to be x-rayed. But she hid it at check-in and when she passed immigration counters, and then at the other x-ray to the boarding gate, then she showed it. That’s the time we were able to apprehend her, when she passed through the next x-ray,” Grafton Medina of the NBI stated.

National anti-human trafficking investigators are now handling the case. Medina suggested that Talbot would likely face child trafficking charges. The NBI confirmed that the baby is now with the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

More details are expected to revealed about the case at a press conference on Thursday.

Source: NBC4i

Woman Flying To Ohio Attempted To Smuggle Infant In Carry-On Bag! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: Breeze Posted 16 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: