This Can’t Be Life: Cardi B Is Feuding With Child Struggle Rappers

Cardi B might be in the most random Rap spat of the year. She is in a war of words with children.

Page Six is reporting that the Bronx bombshell had plenty of time on Monday, September 2. That night she took to her Instagram Live and went on a profanity laden rant. “Not gonna let no little f - - king white boys come at me all motherf - - king day long. Motherf - - king shut the f - - k up and stay in your motherf - - king place. Go drink your motherf - - king milk, bitch. F - - k.”

At the time it was unclear who the fierce words were meant for but the gossip site cracked the code. Apparently the “Bodak Yellow” rapper has been the target of a collective of bad ass kids by the name of ZN8tion. Two weeks ago the quadruplet of brothers released a diss track going at Bardi with bars like “They could fix your teeth, but they couldn’t fix your face.”

In the accompanying video for the song the trap wannabes shoved pillows in their pants to mock her signature rump. Page Six tracked one of the members down who goes by the stage name of Hollywood. He granted them a brief interview and alleged that Cardi brought this on to herself. “We wanted to show Cardi B to not be a bully and give her a taste of her own medicine” he explained.

How they exactly landed on her radar is still in question but it should be noted their Instagram account has over 143,000 followers. You can hear their trash bars below—if you care.

