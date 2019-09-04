CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Jeezy Makes Jeannie Mai His #WCW On Instagram So You Know It’s Real

There is no doubt now.

Jeezy

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

For those holding out hope that Jeezy and The Real talk show host Jeannie Mai weren’t really an item, ya lost. The Atlanta rapper announced her as his #WCW on Instagram so they’re clearly on the road to marriage per social media protocol in 2019.

“She love when I talk dat fly $hit… 🤫 #wcw,” was Jeezy’s caption for a photo of him with his arm around the shoulders of Mai.

 

She also to the ‘Gram to share a pic of her and her Trap rapper boyfriend on a beach.

Our condolences to all the women who thought they would be ones to lock the Snowman down. It happens.

View this post on Instagram

$hit…hello Hunnay took on a whole new meaning 🥴😏

A post shared by Jeannie Mai (@thejeanniemai) on

Jeezy Makes Jeannie Mai His #WCW On Instagram So You Know It’s Real was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
Black Man Shot And Killed In St. Louis…
 5 hours ago
09.05.19
5 items
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: OG Makes Major Boss Moves…
 13 hours ago
09.05.19
Doing Too Much: 50 Cent Apologizes To Moneybagg…
 17 hours ago
09.05.19
No Surprise: Lonzo Ball Admits His ZO2 Sneakers…
 17 hours ago
09.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close