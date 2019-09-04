See What Touching Thing Beyonce’s Mom Said To Her For Her Birthday

Today (Wednesday, September 4th) is Beyoncé’s birthday. She turns 38-years-old.

Queen Bey’s mom, Tina Knowles Larson posted a wonderful message to her daughter on Instagram.

Under a loving picture of the two together, Tina wrote, “38 years ago today you came into my life and I know without a shred of doubt that God sent you!!!”

Tina continued, “I had recently lost my mom and never thought that I could feel that particular kind of love again. The moment I saw you I knew that that was IT!!!! We’ve been the best of friends since then. You have brought me such Joy and pride and love and friendship!!!”

