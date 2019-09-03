Source: @JustInMyView / D. Allen / R1 Digital

Yesterday wrapped up this year’s Made in America Festival held at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, and we couldn’t help but admire the plethora of black female artists dominating this year’s line-up.

Philly’s very own Tierra Whack, Lizzo, Megan the Stallion, Rosalia, and many more took the stage, closing out Saturday night with a fearless performance from rapper Cardi B, who midway through her hour-long set climbed up a scaffold while barefoot and unsecured.

This year’s MIA Bill restructures the narrative of black and brown women in hip-hop.

Its representation of black women in music doesn’t only illustrate that females can exist in the same spaces, but also that they can be supportive and collaborative amongst one another – an ideology that has slowly died since Mona Scott’s Love and Hip-Hop era.

Even after it was announced that Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” topped Beyonce in the charts, Beyonce was caught supporting and rocking out to Lizzo’s set this past weekend.

This new wave of female empowerment comes as a breath of fresh air for a music industry whose long history of misogyny has convinced consumers that there could only be one Alpha Female artist in the game.

While we still have many strides to overcome in music, we are enjoying this new wave!

Check out pictures from this weekend’s event below.

#RapGirlMagic: Female Artists Take Over This Year’s Made In America was originally published on hot1079philly.com