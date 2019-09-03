CLOSE
Cincinnati: Duke Energy Workers Are On Standby In Florida!!!

Much love to the Cincinnati Duke Energy crews, they are standing by to help out the people in Florida.

Via: (WKRC)

Crews from Duke Energy are in Florida, standing by to help.

They’ll follow Hurricane Dorian up the coast from Florida to the Carolinas, clearing any downed trees and restoring power as quickly as possible.

They’ll be joined by about three dozens Red Cross volunteers and dozens more with area emergency response teams.

