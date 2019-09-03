A Fenty fan account reached out to Rihanna on Friday August 30th regarding a rumor that Rihanna and Megan Thee Stallion were collaborating on a song.

The fan wrote, what dis hunny?

Rihanna responded, a lie.

Rihanna is currently working on her 9th studio album that is rumored to be a reggae album.

Just for one minute imagine a music video of Rihanna and Megan Thee Stallion.

Rihanna Shuts Down Rumors of a Megan Thee Stallion Collab was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted September 3, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: