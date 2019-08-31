Lil Tecca Talks Toronto Beef + Going From 100 To A Million Views In A Year At Z107.9 Summer Jam [VIDEO]

Lil Tecca sat down with radio personality Deuce in Cleveland at Z107.9’s Summer Jam brought to you by Ganley Subaru of Bedford. The pair chopped it up about going from under 100k views to a million in under a year as well as the status on his beef with prominent people and hip hop media in Toronto.

Tecca’s problems with the streets of Toronto started when he was accused of stealing a flow from Toronto rapper LB. However, the Springfield Gardens, New York rapper went on record last fall stating the beef actually started when he publicly stated his opinion on LB’s song “No Time.” He said he couldn’t understand how the video for the song had so many views because he thought the record was trash. Despite his opinion, he stated he kept replaying it and even put some friends on to the song. During this time, people in Toronto accused him of trolling on the basis of stating his dislike for the record on social.

Some time later in an unrelated incident, Tecca posted a freestyle to his social media to a different beat, but 6ix Buzz TV claimed he ripped the flow from LB. For those in the states who are unfamiliar to 6ix Buzz TV, Vice News dubbed them ‘Toronto’s Hip-Hop Centre.’

Fast forward a year later, the tensions never seemed to settle at least on the record until today. While Lil Tecca tip toed around the details, he confirmed with Deuce that, “it’s all love.” Watch the moment above and judge for yourself.

Z107.9 Summer Jam 2019 Stage [PHOTOS]

