NEW COUPLE ALERT: Jeezy & Jeannie Mae Are Officially Dating

Jeezy's New Album 'Trap or Die 3' Listening Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

OK Jeezy we see you with your new boo Jeannie Mae! The two have been rumored to have been dating for a while now but clearly it’s real because Jeannie is the first woman we have ever seen Jeezy claim publicly.

via: People

Last week, the rapper, entrepreneur and philanthropist was joined by The Real host for a date night at the inaugural SnoBall Gala to raise funds for his non-profit, Street Dreamz.

“The couple walked into the event arm-in-arm and were all smiles through the night,” a rep for Jeezy tells PEOPLE.

Mai, 40, supported her man, 41, from the audience as he received his second Phoenix Award for his contributions to Atlanta’s youth — and to celebrate the release of his latest album, TM 104: Legend of the Snowman.

NEW COUPLE ALERT: Jeezy & Jeannie Mae Are Officially Dating was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

