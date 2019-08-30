Congrats are in order for Rock T’s daughter, Harmoni Turner. She’s a basketball star and she’s headed to Harvard University.

What the flip!!!! Special thanks to all of the coaches who’ve recruited me in the past…. Cambridge is my new home❤️‼️ #gocrimson pic.twitter.com/gTnKmfQZlY — Harmoni🎒 (@HarmoniTurner) August 30, 2019

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Check out her highlight reel and announcement below!

Go, Harmoni!!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Rock T’s Daughter, Harmoni Turner, Gets Accepted Into Harvard! [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: