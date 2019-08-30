CLOSE
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rock T’s Daughter, Harmoni Turner, Gets Accepted Into Harvard! [VIDEO]

Congrats are in order for Rock T’s daughter, Harmoni Turner. She’s a basketball star and she’s headed to Harvard University.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Check out her highlight reel and announcement below! 

Go, Harmoni!!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Rock T’s Daughter, Harmoni Turner, Gets Accepted Into Harvard! [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
Old Navy Accused Of Replacing Black Employees With…
 17 hours ago
08.30.19
Alex Trebek To Return To ‘Jeopardy’ After Finishing…
 1 day ago
08.30.19
Boy, 8, Wounded By Stray Bullet From Gunfight…
 1 day ago
08.30.19
So Fowl: Future Claims He Put Chicken Sandwich…
 1 day ago
08.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close