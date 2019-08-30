Congrats are in order for Rock T’s daughter, Harmoni Turner. She’s a basketball star and she’s headed to Harvard University.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Check out her highlight reel and announcement below!
Go, Harmoni!!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Ray J & Princess Love are Expecting Again! [PHOTO]
- Eva Marcille Reveals Why She Changed Her Daughter’s Last Name From McCall To Sterling
- Ja Rule’s Daughter Brittney Atkins Looking Like Her Daddy’s Twin [PHOTOS]
Rock T’s Daughter, Harmoni Turner, Gets Accepted Into Harvard! [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
Also On 101.1 The Wiz: