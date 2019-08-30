Two Dayton, Ohio teenagers were shot and killed by a homeowner who thought they were trespassing on his property.

According to News Center 7 , on Wednesday, a man who has not been identified, called 911 around 9:30 p.m. to report he shot two people who were in or near his garage:

The victims have been identified as Devon Henderson, 17, and Javier Harrison, 17.

The 911 caller, who reportedly spoke with a heavy accent, told cops the boys were trying to “rob” and “do something” to his house. It’s unclear what the teen’s motives were for being there.

“What did you do, did you chase them?” the dispatcher asks. “You shot them?”

“Yes,” he says. “They are in the garage.”

“You shot them with a gun… are they dead?” the dispatcher probed.

“They are on the floor,” he replied.

The homeowner was taken into custody for questioning.

Harrison’s father spoke to News Center 7 suggesting the homeowner should have instead called police before firing.

“It wasn’t in your house, it was in your garage,” said Jimmy Harrison. “That’s like 10 feet away from your house, you know so that means you’re seeing some person out there at your garage, you know, so my first instinct is to call the police.”

WDTN reports a car was towed from the scene, but authorities could not immediately say how and if the car was connected to the slaying.

The deadly shooting occurred about two miles away from Dayton’s downtown entertainment district where a 24-year-old gunman killed ten people just earlier this month. The shooter, Connor Stephen Betts, was killed by police within 32 seconds of the first shots.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Ohio Homeowner Fatally Shot Two Black Teenagers For Allegedly Trespassing [Video] was originally published on blackamericaweb.comfeed