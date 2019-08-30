c

“I’m EXHAUSTED of white people constantly appropriating black culture and wearing hairstyles that we are always ridiculed/ chastised for having and just doing it because they want to ‘look different’ or ‘stand out,’ ” wrote one user. “We wear these hairstyles to PROTECT our natural hair from damages but they wanna wear it because it looks cool. It shouldn’t be worn by them period.”

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have been drug before when they wear black women’s hairstyles. Many feel the sisters get praised for their black beauty looks, while black women get shunned for how they look.

Kendall Jenner Slammed for Wearing Cornrow Braids Again: 'She Never Learns'

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted August 30, 2019

