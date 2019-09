Five years after bursting onto the hip-hop scene Young M.A. has announced that she’ll be releasing her debut album.

The album will be called “HerStory in the Making” and will drop on September 27.

She’s already released the first single “Big” and to celebrate the album announcement M.A. released the video for “Petty Wap 2.”

Young M.A. Announces Debut Album was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted August 30, 2019

