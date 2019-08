Congrats to Taft High school on winning their 1st game of the season against North West. Looks like they will go pretty far this year. They have a really good team.

Via: (WKRC)

Taft posted a 27-20 win over Northwest as part of the Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown on Wednesday night at Walnut Hills High School.

It was the first high school game in Ohio, kicking off the 2019 season.

