Paul Mooney Disappearing From The Comedy Stage ‘For Health Reasons’

Paul Mooney has been a trending topic ever since the former bodyguard of Richard Pryor who is also releasing a tell-all book, Rashon Kahn, said that he sexually assaulted Richard Pryor’s son. Now, the 78-year-old is canceling shows.
TMZ reports, Mooney canceled his Wednesday show in Atlanta at the ATL Comedy Theater. A sign read, “ATTENTION!! Paul Mooney is NOT on show tonight due to health reasons. We will transfer purchase to Faizon Love or Donnell Rawlings. Let box office know.”
The site also reports he is “taking the next few weeks off” and that he is “stressed out” after being accused of sexual assault.
Earlier in the week, TMZ tracked down Pryor who said, “Whatever happened in my life, it happened when I was young. Way before the ’80s.”
The cameraman asked if the relationship was consensual and he replied, “How can any relationship be consensual if I was a teenager?” He refused to elaborate further. Watch below:
Mooney responded to TMZ, denying the claims a second time, saying, “The timeline of events simply doesn’t add up, especially since Richard Sr. and Paul were hanging out as late as 1999.”
In addition, “The rep also points out that Richard Pryor Jr. does NOT name Paul Mooney as his alleged abuser in the clip we posted.”
Kahn, who said he was also Pryor’s trainer, told Comedy Hype that the legendary comedian put a hit out on Mooney for $1 million and wanted him dead after learning of the alleged violation.
Kahn said, “Their relationship became fragile because Paul Mooney has f**ked Richard’s son by that time. He violated. Paul took advantage of the situation. There was a time where Paul Mooney was Richard’s friend. So when Paul did what he did it was a violation of friendship first, then ‘my son’. And in some circles that would be dealt with.”
Kahn’s new book is reportedly called “Everything Wasn’t Funny.”
Pryor died in 2005. But one Twitter user pointed out that the story wasn’t a new one. Dart Adams seemed to imply the relationship between Mooney and Richard Pryor Jr. was consensual before deleting a series of tweets about the topic. One tweet that was not deleted said that Pryor Jr. was an adult at the time of his alleged relationship with Mooney.
Pryor Jr., who is 61 and was born in 1958, wrote in his memoir that he came out as gay to his parents in 1981 and that his father was supportive of him for it.
Watch the full interview with Kahn below.
