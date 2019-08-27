Who is #1 on the Highest Paid Women In Music List?

The ladies of music made some major coins this year but only one of them topped the list of “Forbes Highest-Paid Women in Music” and that’s none other than Taylor Swift.
Swift came in at #1 bringing in a cool $185 million according to Forbes.com.
Queen Bey, Beyonce, came in at the #2 spot bringing in $81M.
With all of her business ventures, Rihanna came in at #3 with $62 million. The rest of the list consisted of:
4 Katy Perry $57.5M
5 P!nk $57M
6 Ariana Grande $48M
7 Jennifer Lopez $43M
8 Lady Gaga $39.5M
9 Celine Dion $37.5M
10 Shakira $35M
