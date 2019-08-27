Bobby Brown’s Sister Story Of Brother Getting Faded By Car Is “Fake News” Says Legal Team

Bobby Brown found himself in the news after his sister claimed that the R&B singer was injured in a hit and run incident. However, a statement from Brown’s legal team denounced the sister’s claims and that the RBRM star is in good health.

Leolah Brown Muhammad, Brown’s sister, posted on Facebook a lengthy message on Sunday (August 25) that her brother was hit and suffering from a bevy of injuries.

From Facebook:

Yes Bobby Brown got hit by a SPEEDING car WHILE WALKING! And NO he was NOT in a car accident! This car CAME STRAIGHT FOR HIM & TRIED TO DAM KILL HIM! Broke his bones! BOTH his legs are messed up! And whoevers saying he was inside of a car IS A DAM LIAR! My brother was WALKING down the street AND A CAR CAME STRAIGHT FOR HIM!!! AND HIT HIM TO KILL HIM!! THEY REPORT EVERY DAM THING ELSE HE’S EVER DONE IN HIS DAM LIFE! SO WHY DID NOT ANYONE INCLUDING HIS SO CALLED WIFE GO TO THE PRESS WITH THAT ONE!!?? WHY DID YOU NOT WANT THAT TO LEAK OUT!!??

In response, Brown’s team issued the following statement:

There are reports circulating that Bobby Brown was hit by a car over the weekend and substantially injured both his legs. The reports are false and Bobby Brown was in Los Angeles enjoying time with his family this weekend. Mr. Brown was not struck by a vehicle over the weekend and statements from Leolah Brown to the contrary are fake news. RBRM (Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky & Mike) are preparing to tour Japan and Australia in October 2019 and Bobby Brown will be looking to reconnect with his fans in those countries.

Welp, hope that settles everything and that Bobby Brown is truly okay.

