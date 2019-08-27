CLOSE
Cincinnati: North College Hill School Closed To Pay Respects To Murdered Teen

North College hill closed schools yesterday to pay respects to the teen that was killed in a shooting. this is so sad he was a basketball player. Another young life gone too soon.

VIA: (WKRC)

Schools in North College Hill were closed Monday so students and staff could pay their respects to a teen killed in a shooting.

Funeral services were held Monday for Ike Moore. The 17-year-old was shot in the chest when a fight broke out at Crutchfield Park earlier in August. Police say he was an innocent victim.

Moore was going into his senior year at North College Hill High School, where he played basketball.

Cincinnati: North College Hill School Closed To Pay Respects To Murdered Teen was originally published on rnbcincy.com

