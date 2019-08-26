Quavo Selling Sold-Out Popeyes Chicken Sandwiches For $1000

Can’t find the elusive Popeyes chicken sandwich? Quavo from Migos has got you covered…if you have $1,000.

In an Instagram video, Quavo said, “I heard y’all boys was looking for them, they sold out everywhere. I got them thangs going for $1,000 a chicken.”

Who knows how old the sandwiches are or if he’s just playing but the snack has become legendary over the last few weeks.

