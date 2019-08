While everyone else is fighting over chicken sandwiches, KFC is turning attention to plant-based “chicken.”

KFC will test a Beyond Meat version of their fried chicken in one restaurant in Atlanta.

Customers will be asked their opinion on the taste and KFC will decide what they will do next.

The fake chicken test starts on Tuesday.

KFC Testing Plant-Based Fried Chicken was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: producerzuliesuivie Posted 21 hours ago

