CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Famous Hip-Hop Jeweler’s Employees Hogtied During $4 Million Heist In Broad Daylight

(AllHipHop News) The Instagram account for jewelry store Avianne & Co. Jewelers is known for showcasing the splashy drip they create for their customers.

Eliantte, one of the co-owners of the business, is well known in rap circles for crafting pricy pieces for artists like Travis Scott, who recently iced out Kylie Jenner’s neck, as well Migos, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, Young Thug and many others. 

Their high-profile may have just made them the target of a brazen robbery in the middle of Manhattan’s diamond district on Sunday (August 25).

Read more here

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
Wedding rings on a red rose
Famous Hip-Hop Jeweler’s Employees Hogtied During $4 Million…
 2 hours ago
08.26.19
WIN CASH Business success, conceptual illustration
WIN CASH
Cash in! Win $250 From The WIZ Now!
 3 hours ago
08.26.19
20 items
‘Power’ Debuts “Big Rich Town” Remix Nobody Asked…
 1 day ago
08.25.19
20 items
Thanks To #DMXChallenge, Twitter Timelines Are Flooded With…
 1 day ago
08.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close