Kentucky mom arrested for abandoning six children at Walmart

A Kentucky woman has been jailed for abandoning her children and wanton endangerment after allegedly leaving them at a Walmart store.

The Columbia Police Department reports 24-year-old Amanda Jardinez was arrested by Kentucky State Police and Pulaski officers on a separate warrant for an assault charge.

She is now facing the new charges in Adair County. According to CPD, Jardinez entered a Walmart in Columbia on Friday and told the kids to find a worker. She then went to leave the store when three of the children tried to follow her out of the store and were told by Jardinez to go back inside.

