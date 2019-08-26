It is being revealed that there was a lot going on behind-the-scenes at the White House to free A$AP Rocky.
There were people working on both sides for two different reasons. On A$AP’s side they were working to free him.
Rumor has it that on Trump’s side they were working to free A$AP in hopes that this would reflect favorably with the black community.
The only thing the White House requested from A$AP’s team was that he thank the President.
And this is where the ‘ghosting’ begins.
A$AP has never publicly or privately thanked the President; not on social media-nothing.
The White House has been in contact with A$AP’s team and no one is responding.
A$AP Rocky Ghosted Trump Instead of Thanking Him was originally published on hot1079philly.com