CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home9 O'Clock News

A$AP Rocky Ghosted Trump Instead of Thanking Him

ASAP Rocky Calvin Klein I Speak My Truth Campaign

Source: Calvin Klein/Photography by Mario Sorrenti / Calvin Klein/Photography by Mario Sorrenti

It is being revealed that there was a lot going on behind-the-scenes at the White House to free A$AP Rocky.

There were people working on both sides for two different reasons. On A$AP’s side they were working to free him.

Rumor has it that on Trump’s side they were working to free A$AP in hopes that this would reflect favorably with the black community.

The only thing the White House requested from A$AP’s team was that he thank the President.

And this is where the ‘ghosting’ begins.

A$AP has never publicly or privately thanked the President; not on social media-nothing.

The White House has been in contact with A$AP’s team and no one is responding.

A$AP Rocky Ghosted Trump Instead of Thanking Him was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
Here Are All The Winners From The 2019…
 15 hours ago
08.27.19
33 items
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Video Music Awards
 15 hours ago
08.27.19
7 items
7 Times Viola Davis Gave Us First Lady…
 16 hours ago
08.27.19
Drake & Rick Ross Link Up For Video…
 18 hours ago
08.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close