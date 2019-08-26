Chris Brown Expecting Baby Boy With Ex-Girlfriend

Chris Brown is expecting his second child with his ex-girlfriend.
Her name is Ammika Harris and she is a model. They are expecting a boy in the Fall.
Despite not being together they appear to be on great terms.
Social media made one observation about his ex; her resemblance to Karrueche.
He has a daughter from another relationship. Royalty, who is 5 years old.
Many commented that he definitely has a “type.”
