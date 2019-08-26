“Power” Premieres New Theme Song and Twitter Reacts

***THIS IS NOT A SPOILER***

“Power” makes its official return Sunday night. For the early birds who already caught the debut episode on On Demand; they are unhappy about one thing.

Fans are not happy about the updated theme song.

The original theme song was 50 Cent ftg R&B singer Joe.

Joe has been replaced by Trey Songz and the lyrics changed.

One person wrote on Twitter; Joe’s version gave us a ruthless vibe. Trey got us looking forward to a dance battle.

Written By: producerzuliesuivie Posted 23 hours ago

