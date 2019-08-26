CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home9 O'Clock News

“Power” Premieres New Theme Song and Twitter Reacts

Power, Season 5, Episode 10 When This Is Over

Source: Starz / power

***THIS IS NOT A SPOILER***

“Power” makes its official return Sunday night. For the early birds who already caught the debut episode on On Demand; they are unhappy about one thing.

Fans are not happy about the updated theme song.

The original theme song was 50 Cent ftg R&B singer Joe.

Joe has been replaced by Trey Songz and the lyrics changed.

One person wrote on Twitter; Joe’s version gave us a ruthless vibe. Trey got us looking forward to a dance battle.

“Power” Premieres New Theme Song and Twitter Reacts was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
Here Are All The Winners From The 2019…
 15 hours ago
08.27.19
33 items
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Video Music Awards
 15 hours ago
08.27.19
7 items
7 Times Viola Davis Gave Us First Lady…
 16 hours ago
08.27.19
Drake & Rick Ross Link Up For Video…
 18 hours ago
08.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close