Tee Grizzley Speaks Out Following the Death of His Aunt/Manager

Tee Grizzley Visits Tech HS (Indy)

Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley lost his aunt/manager when an unknown person shot the Escalade he and his aunt were traveling in.

He took to Instagram to post a video of her laughing and looking happy.

He captioned the video, since I was 12 we been going everywhere together. How you gone go to Heaven without me? Idek what to say JB I just wanted to show the world yo smile. I love you so much.

He also received an outpouring of love from artists like TI, PnB Rock and Fetty Wap.

