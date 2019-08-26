CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Is Fast and Furious 9 Bringing Back Brian?-Paul Walker’s Character?

Vin Diesel arrvies at the 'Furious 7' premiere

Source: Getty

There is talk that Brian O’Conner, the character played by the late Paul Walker, may be returning for Fast & Furious 9.

You will recall that when Paul died, it was during filming of Fast & Furious 7. His brother’s were his stand-ins to complete the movie.

Now there is talk of bringing his character back.

His brother, Cody Walker is still close to the cast and stops by the set often to visit.

Mia Toretto played by Jordana Brewster was not in Fast and Furious 8 and since she is coming back for 9, there is talk of possibly bringing Brian back.

They have never officially killed Brian O’Conner off in the Fast & Furious franchise.

