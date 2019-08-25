CLOSE
Florida Rapper Jackboy Arrested After Eating The Weed

You really can't make this stuff up.

Kodak Black during Homecoming Concert

Source: JLN Photography/WENN.com / WENN

We might have to add “Florida Rapper” to the “Florida Man” phenomenon. Jackboy, born Pierre Delince and a Kodak Black affiliate, was arrested after cops pulled him over and caught him trying to eat his marijuana.

For serious.

Reports TMZ:

Jackboy was arrested Thursday in Pompano Beach … and police say, after they pulled him over for driving around with tinted windows, his BMW sedan reeked of reefer and an officer noticed him chewing something strange.

According to the police report … cops ordered Jackboy out of his whip, and told him to open his mouth, revealing what turned out to be chronic!

After spitting out the saliva-covered sativa, Jackboy was booked for possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence.

Jackboy only had a little bit of tree on him, but Florida ain’t California or Colorado … the Sunshine State still takes weed very seriously.

Back in March, Jackboy was released after serving a 7-month bid. So yep, he’s still on probation.

The struggle is real.

Florida Rapper Jackboy Arrested After Eating The Weed was originally published on hiphopwired.com

