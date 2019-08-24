CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Cute Kitten Can’t Meow Yet So He Quacks Instead!

Since the internet spawned social media one thing is for sure… people love cats.

Well, people love cats and kittens.

The latest internet sensation just got adopted down in Texas. His name is Melvin, and last week he took social media by storm when animal caretakers discovered his unique way of meowing.

What the what???

According to Sarah, a volunteer at the Palm Valley Animal Center in Edinburg, Texas, her and her team had heard a “very unique meow”, and thus the viral star was born.

You’ve gotta admit that that’s pretty cool! Even if you’re a dog lover!

Cute Kitten Can’t Meow Yet So He Quacks Instead! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
20 items
‘Power’ Debuts “Big Rich Town” Remix Nobody Asked…
 8 hours ago
08.25.19
20 items
Thanks To #DMXChallenge, Twitter Timelines Are Flooded With…
 10 hours ago
08.25.19
You Care: Taylor Swift Shares Diary Entry About…
 11 hours ago
08.25.19
Klan Protest Kamala Harris’ Campaign Stop In Durham
 11 hours ago
08.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close