(AllHipHop News) Travis Scott is the latest music artist to share aspects of his life in a documentary streaming on Netflix. Look Mom I Can Fly will take viewers behind the scenes for the months surrounding the release of Scott’s Astroworld.

“GOT SOMETHING U MIGHT WANNA SEE IT!!! MEET ME HERE NETFLIX AND NO. CHILL 11200 Northwest Freeway, Suite 300 Houston, TX 77092,” posted the Houston native on Instagram.

